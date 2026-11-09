Paul McCartney Joins Billionaire Ranks as Third-Richest Musician

In a landmark achievement, Paul McCartney has officially entered the prestigious ranks of billionaires, with Forbes estimating his net worth at an astonishing $1.4 billion. This recognition comes on the heels of the launch of Forbes’ new newsletter, “The Billie,” highlighting McCartney’s enduring financial success in the music industry.

Ranked Among Music’s Wealthiest

As the world’s third-richest musician, McCartney trails behind Taylor Swift, who boasts a $2 billion fortune, and Jay-Z, with $2.8 billion. His wealth is attributed to a diverse portfolio that includes his extensive music catalog, astute legal maneuvers regarding copyright ownership, worldwide tours, and a valued art collection.

Sources of Wealth

Forbes notes that a significant portion of McCartney’s fortune is derived from MLP Communications, his publishing company established in 1969, which not only manages his catalog but also handles the copyrights of other artists. Strategic acquisitions, including those of music catalogs from legends like Buddy Holly, Broadway musical scores, and Christmas classics, have further bolstered his wealth, amounting to nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

Earnings from the Beatles Legacy

As one-fourth of the iconic Beatles, McCartney receives 25% of the earnings from the Beatles’ holding company, Apple Corps, which generates an estimated $50 million annually through streaming, vinyl sales, and merchandise. This income stream alone is valued at over $150 million for each member or their estates. Additionally, he earns approximately $10 million a year from his share of the Beatles’ songwriting copyrights, a legal battle he undertook for two decades, cumulatively worth at least $200 million.

Current Endeavors and Continued Success

Beyond his financial ventures, McCartney remains a dynamic force in the music scene, releasing his 20th solo album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” this past May. He is also featured in the documentary “Man on the Run,” directed by Morgan Neville, which chronicles his journey post-Beatles and his subsequent formation of the group Wings.