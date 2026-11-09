Alo Yoga’s Singles Day: Enjoy 30% Off Storewide Now

If you’ve been eyeing some of your favorite fitness gear from Alo Yoga, now is the perfect time to indulge. The much-anticipated Singles Day sale has officially launched, offering a remarkable 30% off nearly everything on the website. This sale provides an excellent opportunity to revamp your workout wardrobe just in time for the colder months or to find the perfect gifts for loved ones this holiday season.

Exclusive Deals for Alo Rewards Members

The incredible discounts are available exclusively to Alo Rewards members. Signing up is completely free and gives you access to not only this sale but many more perks in the future. Hurry, though—this limited-time offer won’t last long!

What to Expect in the Sale

With the temperature dropping, it’s a great time to invest in new cold-weather workout pieces, stylish accessories in this season’s shades, or perhaps even a few gifts for your holiday shopping list. Don’t miss the chance to save on high-quality items that Alo Yoga is known for.