Pink Makes History as First Solo Female to Headline Sphere

Pink is set to make history as the first solo female pop artist to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas. The musician recently announced an exciting residency that will commence on September 29, 2027, and run through October, featuring a total of eight performances. The dates include Friday, October 1; Saturday, October 2; Wednesday, October 6; Friday, October 8; Saturday, October 9; Wednesday, October 27; Friday, October 29; and Saturday, October 30.

Announcement and Vision



In a vibrant announcement video shared on Instagram, Pink rocked out atop the pink-lit Sphere to the tune of “So What.” She expressed her excitement, stating, “Bubbles!!!!!!!” along with emojis of champagne and bubbles. “Makes me think of celebration. Makes me feel like I’m on top of the world. This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you!”

She further elaborated, “Let’s celebrate! The highs, the lows, the new, the scary, the never been done before. For the first time, I’m giving a show a home and I hope you’ll visit. It’s my FIRST EVER residency. @spherevegas, 2027. I can’t wait to have you over.”

Ticket Information



Presales for concert and hotel packages will begin on Wednesday, November 11, at 10 a.m. PT via Vibee. The packages will include two-night stays at The Venetian, general admission floor or reserved seating at the Sphere, along with a commemorative laminate and lanyard, and access to Vibee’s on-site concierge service. Additionally, a Vibee VIP package will offer premium reserved seating, priority entry into the venue, transportation to and from the airport, and more. Non-hotel packages will also be available.

Recent Performance History



This announcement follows Pink’s appearance at the Tony Awards over the summer, where she opened the show alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Neil Patrick Harris with a performance of “Lady Marmalade,” her 2001 hit from Moulin Rouge. Her latest studio album, Trustfall, released in 2023, debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200 albums chart and features collaborations with artists like Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, including the Max Martin and Shellback-assisted single, “Never Gonna Dance Again.”