Paul McCartney Joins Billionaire Club as Third Richest Musician

Legendary musician Paul McCartney has officially joined the elite ranks of the world’s billionaires, with Forbes estimating his net worth at an impressive $1.4 billion (£1.04 billion). This significant milestone makes him the third richest musician globally, trailing behind hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, valued at $2.8 billion (£2.01 billion), and pop sensation Taylor Swift, worth $2 billion (£1.49 billion).

Wealth Accumulation Through Diverse Ventures

Forbes attributes McCartney’s substantial fortune to various sources including his extensive musical catalog, strategic legal maneuvers, global tours, and a remarkable art collection. At 84 years old, the former Beatle continues to thrive financially, primarily through his publishing company, MPL Communications, which he founded in 1969. This company not only manages his own rich catalog but also oversees works from other notable artists.

Revenue from Timeless Music

A significant portion of McCartney’s wealth stems from his acquisitions of copyrights, including iconic songs by Buddy Holly and Broadway musical scores. In fact, each time classics like “Grease” are performed in schools or the song “Blue Suede Shoes” is streamed, McCartney benefits financially. Forbes estimates that these investments account for nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.

Profiting from Beatles Legacy

As a key member of The Beatles, McCartney earns 25% of the profits from the band’s Apple Corps holding company, which brings in approximately $50 million (£37.2 million) each year through streaming and merchandise sales. Additionally, he garners around $10 million (£7.4 million) annually from the band’s songwriting copyrights—a valuable asset he has fought to maintain in both US and UK courts, valued at roughly $200 million (£148.8 million).

Sustained Success Through Touring and Art

Beyond music publishing, McCartney’s wealth is bolstered by his extensive touring. His most recent tour, the Got Back tour, featured 79 shows between 2022 and 2025. Furthermore, McCartney possesses significant real estate holdings worldwide and a collection of paintings from renowned artists, including Magritte and Picasso.

An Active Cultural Force

Despite his age, McCartney remains a vibrant figure in the music scene, having released his latest album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, in May. He appeared as a musical guest on the season finale of Saturday Night Live that same month and made headlines in July by performing the Beatles hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand” for the first time in 60 years at Taylor Swift’s elaborate wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

A Glimpse into His Life