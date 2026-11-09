Fetty Wap Ties the Knot with Alexis Hill in Glamorous Ceremony

In a stunning celebration of love, rapper Fetty Wap, born Willie Maxwell II, has officially tied the knot with Alexis Hill, marking a new chapter in their lives together. The couple’s wedding was filled with memorable moments, intimate gatherings, and vibrant displays of affection, highlighting their strong bond and commitment to one another.

A Glamorous Wedding Celebration

Fetty Wap and Hill showcased their joy in a series of wedding photos that captured the essence of their special day. The couple referred to themselves as “Mr. and Mrs. Maxwell” in their social media posts, sharing images of their wedding party. Hill was seen adorning matching silk robes along with her bridal party, while Maxwell’s groomsmen looked sharp in elegant off-white suits, adding to the wedding’s chic aesthetic.

A Musical Touch at the Reception

During the reception, the celebration took on a lively atmosphere as Fetty Wap performed his hit song “679.” Guests were treated to a powerful performance that brought the dance floor to life. In a heartwarming moment, Hill was seen dancing, her husband’s big diamond chain glistening around her neck, a symbol of their new life together. This celebration was shared with fans through footage obtained by The Shade Room.

Family Matters

This wedding comes as Maxwell embraces his role as a father to six children from previous relationships. His children include 15-year-old Aydin with Ariel Reese, Zaviera, 11, and Zy, 8, with Lezhae Zeona, as well as Khari, 10, with Masika Kalysha, and Amani, 10, with Elaynna Parker. He also faced the heartbreaking loss of his daughter Lauren, who passed away at the age of 4 in 2021, with Turquoise Miami. As he embarks on this new journey with Alexis Hill, their union not only celebrates their love but also signifies the blending of their families.