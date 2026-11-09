Country Star’s Red Carpet Ban Sparks Outrage and Drama

In a week marked by excitement for the upcoming CMA Awards, a controversy sparked by a former country music star has overshadowed the celebration. The Country Music Association (CMA) is facing backlash from Sammy Kershaw, a hitmaker of the ‘90s, over his complaint regarding access to the awards show’s media red carpet. Known for songs like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Third Rate Romance,” Kershaw has expressed disappointment after allegedly being denied the opportunity to walk the carpet ahead of the November 18 telecast.

Sammy Kershaw’s Disappointment

A life-long member of the CMA, Kershaw took to social media to voice his frustrations, claiming he had been “strung along” by the organization for months regarding his request to walk the iconic red carpet. “I believe there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to this organization’s success,” he wrote, highlighting the need for acknowledgment of veteran artists at events meant to celebrate country music.

Industry Response

Kershaw’s post quickly gained traction online, drawing support from several contemporary country artists, including Riley Green, Carly Pearce, and Jake Owen. Even Rodney Atkins, another radio mainstay, chimed in to share his similar experience of being denied access to the red carpet. Pam Tillis, daughter of country legend Mel Tillis, also expressed her concerns, urging the industry to not “shut out” its legacy artists. The situation escalated to the point where some content creators suggested a boycott of the CMA Awards.

A Year of Change and Controversy

Amidst this uproar, the CMA also faces criticism over the absence of any Black nominee in its 2026 awards. Contrastingly, the debate over Kershaw’s exclusion has dominated discussions, highlighting the industry’s tendency to prioritize certain narratives. The gender representation at this year’s CMA Awards has been noteworthy, with female artists like Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert leading in nominations. Yet, the focus remains on a dispute involving a few white male artists who have already enjoyed significant success on the red carpet.

The Broader Implications

The ongoing discourse raises questions about the CMA’s commitment to inclusivity, particularly as it relates to race and gender. Historically, country music has struggled with representation, and many artists of color, such as Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, have faced snubs despite their critical acclaim. The industry’s selective outrage reflects a broader issue, one that prioritizes the grievances of white male artists over the ongoing exclusion faced by women and artists of color.

Logistical Challenges

Though Kershaw has made a compelling case for recognition, the CMA’s criteria for red carpet access, as reported by Rolling Stone, may not align with his current standing. Artists wishing to walk the carpet must meet specific guidelines, including having a recent Top 20 single or being a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. While it’s unclear if Kershaw meets these requirements, it’s possible he has participated in CMA initiatives that could warrant an exception.

Moving Forward

In an effort to address the backlash, the CMA issued a statement expressing regret that anyone felt excluded and reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity. The organization mentioned they are “in touch with Sammy Kershaw’s team” to continue the conversation. While it appears that Kershaw may still have a chance to make an appearance on the red carpet, the situation underscores a need for the CMA to prioritize the recognition of all artists—especially those who have yet to receive their fair share of acknowledgment in an evolving industry.