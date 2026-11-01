$72 Million Castle from Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’ Sold

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Fans of Taylor Swift are almost as familiar with Oheka Castle’s elaborate architecture and stunning grounds as they are with her music. This luxurious estate, which was prominently featured in her iconic music video for “Blank Space,” has recently been the center of attention as it went under the hammer for a staggering $72 million.

The estate behind ‘Blank Space’

Oheka Castle, located in Huntington, New York, served as the picturesque setting for Swift’s 2014 video, where she portrayed a jealous lover basking in the opulence of a fairytale mansion. This estate has now established itself as one of the many exceptional locations that have become synonymous with Swift’s music, joining the ranks of her former Beverly Hills bungalow where she wrote her acclaimed album ‘1989.’

Details of the auction

The auction for Oheka Castle took place at The Dominick in New York City, organized by the Modlin Group and Concierge Auctions. The winning bid of $72 million came from Ronald Browning and Paul Alflen, partners at Gold Coast Property & Estate Management, amid a heated contest with six other bidders. Alflen has expressed their intention to preserve the castle’s historical significance, but it remains to be seen if the court will approve the sale.

The estate’s financial troubles are well-documented; prior court filings revealed debts of $64 million, leading to a foreclosure auction initiated after long-time owner Gary Melius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A closer look at Oheka

Constructed from 1914 to 1919 by financier Otto Kahn, Oheka Castle was designed by the notable architects Delano & Aldrich, while the landscaping was crafted by the Olmsted Brothers. The sprawling estate spans approximately 113,000 square feet, featuring 127 rooms spread across 23 acres, including a magnificent ballroom that boasts 24-foot ceilings and a library adorned with meticulously restored faux bois walls.

Melius acquired the estate for $1.5 million in 1984 and invested more than $40 million into its restoration during his ownership. The castle has operated as a hotel, restaurant, and wedding venue and is expected to continue its operations seamlessly. As auctioneer Adam Modlin noted, “Oheka Castle is an estate that simply could not be replicated today,” highlighting its unique charm and allure akin to exclusive celebrity homes like George Clooney’s Lake Como villa.

The sale’s conditions

While the winning bid is set at $72 million, the transaction is not yet finalized, as it must gain approval from the federal bankruptcy court. A confirmation hearing is scheduled soon. Additionally, the auction includes a neighboring five-acre plot that has plans approved for a 95-unit condominium building, though buyers have yet to clarify their intentions regarding this development.

For more insights into Taylor Swift’s world, her recent fashion choices, including why her gold nails are the season’s most elegant manicure, continue to captivate fans.

A new chapter for Oheka Castle