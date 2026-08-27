Star-Studded 2026 FilmQuest Lineup Features Jamie Lee Curtis

FilmQuest is back, showcasing a new lineup of innovative and thought-provoking films at its genre festival set in Provo, Utah, from October 22-31. This annual event has rapidly gained acclaim as one of the premier genre festivals globally.

A Celebration of Genre Film

Jonathan Martin, the founder and director of FilmQuest, expressed excitement about the festival’s growth while emphasizing its commitment to representing the most exceptional work in genre cinema. “FilmQuest has become one of the most beloved and talked about genre festivals in the world due to our unwavering commitment to ring the bell for the very best that genre cinema and its burgeoning filmmakers has to offer, which is of course the best kind of cinema there is,” Martin stated. He insists that “genre is here to stay” in their picturesque Provo venue, reflecting the festival’s success and lasting impact.

A Star-Studded Film Lineup

This year’s festival includes films featuring a host of well-known names such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Lizzy Caplan, Rhea Seehorn, and John Stamos, alongside emerging talents like Caylee Cowan and Brady Noon. Martin described the lineup as “the most electric ever,” brimming with remarkable cinematic talent that he promises will captivate audiences. “For those who are still wandering through the desert in search of the next big thing in genre, we’re here to tell you that you’re going to find it at the mountains of Downtown Provo and the open doors of FilmQuest,” he remarked.

World Premieres and New Offerings

Filmmakers will unveil several world premieres, including the supernatural dark comedy “The Avalanche” starring Alex Essoe and Lou Taylor Pucci, and the cosmic horror feature “The Crawling,” featuring Will Brittain and Katherine Hughes. The festival also introduces its genre film market, designed to present an additional 20-40 curated feature films for distribution and sales.

Notable Premieres and Varied Genres

Among the North American and U.S. premieres are Carson McKinnon’s thriller “Mother & Me!” and Mark H. Rapaport’s dark comedy “Godhead.” Additionally, regional premieres will spotlight a diverse range of films, such as Russell Goldman’s “Sender,” which features Curtis, Lower, and Dastmalchian; and Raviv Ullman’s “Drag,” starring Caplan and Stamos. The lineup showcases an array of genre-defying films, including Brea Grant’s horror-sci-fi comedy anthology “Grind” and Tyler Savage’s psychological thriller “Oddities,” enriching the festival’s offerings.

Workshops and Special Guests

FilmQuest will also host “Camp Cthulhu,” featuring filmmaking labs and workshops led by distinguished figures in the industry, including director Michael Dougherty and Emmy-winning casting directors Amber Horn and Danielle Aufiero. More guests and workshops are anticipated to be announced later this September.

A Grand Finale on Halloween

The festival will culminate with an audiovisual awards show on Halloween night, marking the announcement of a “game-changing” genre film production opportunity. The event will also present the coveted Cthulhu Trophy to winners across categories such as feature films, short films, and animation, including the prestigious Golden Cthulhu for Best Feature Film.