Parke Swaps Signature Neutrals for Spooky Halloween Styles

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Parke, the brand renowned for captivating fashion enthusiasts, is introducing a Halloween-themed collection that promises to delight its dedicated followers. With vibrant colors reminiscent of the spooky season, this collection proves that there’s always room for more in your closet, even if you already own multiple mocknecks.

The Parke Halloween collection will be available starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Parke’s official website. Prices are expected to range between $17 and $140, based on previous drops. The lineup includes a variety of items such as varsity T-shirts, hoodies, mocknecks, and boxer sweatpants, along with stylish claw clips—each reflecting the festive colors of Halloween.

The Hype Behind Parke’s Viral Styles



How did a sweatshirt become such a highly anticipated event? Parke has cultivated a passionate community through its vintage-inspired graphics, oversized fits, and effortlessly stylish mocknecks, transforming the daunting task of getting dressed into an enjoyable experience.

Customers’ enthusiasm stretches well beyond social media, as highlighted in a 2025 Forbes interview where Chelsea Kramer, founder and CEO, revealed that the brand achieved $16 million in revenue in 2024 while relying solely on word of mouth, particularly thriving on college campuses.

Fan Favorites Return in the Latest Drop



Parke’s approach to limited drops has fueled a frenzy among shoppers. Styles are known to sell out rapidly, leading fans to keep a close eye on new releases in hopes that their favorites make a comeback. The upcoming Halloween collection comes shortly after Parke’s Everyday Edit, which successfully reintroduced the shrunken mockneck in new shades along with updated sweatpants, illustrating the brand’s knack for recognizing customer preferences and consistently bringing back popular styles.

How to Shop the Halloween Collection



To shop the Halloween collection, visit Parkeofficial.com when it drops on Tuesday morning. If you have your eye on a particular piece, it’s advisable to determine your size and save your payment details beforehand, as indecision might lead to missing out on your desired items given the expected demand.

Before making your purchase, be aware that Parke’s sweatshirts, sweatpants, and other cozy styles are final sale, meaning no returns or exchanges. Additionally, the brand informs customers that warehouse processing may take five to seven business days before orders are shipped.