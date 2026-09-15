Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Stunning Tribute to Sheryl Crow in Nashville

On a memorable night in Nashville, Olivia Rodrigo paid tribute to Sheryl Crow, showcasing their deep-rooted connection through music. The two artists share a history of performances together, including appearances at the Bluebird Cafe and Crow’s 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rodrigo’s heartfelt tribute followed suit as part of a dinner honoring Crow’s remarkable achievements as a songwriter, capping off an evening filled with powerful performances from top-tier artists.

Crow Recognized for Her Contributions



Sheryl Crow, celebrated for her debut album Tuesday Night Music Club released in 1993, was honored as the 2026 recipient of the BMI Troubadour Award in a ceremony held in Nashville. This annual accolade celebrates outstanding songwriters, with past honorees including music legends like John Fogerty, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Gibbons.

The evening was enhanced by its intimate setting, allowing artists and attendees alike to mingle. Among the guests were notable figures such as Maren Morris, Peter Frampton, and Kix Brooks, who gathered for a dinner before the performances began.

Unforgettable Performances



The night kicked off with Jason Isbell delivering a moving rendition of Crow’s “Run, Baby, Run,” supported by a standout band. Melissa Etheridge followed with a spirited performance of “If It Makes You Happy,” earning a standing ovation. Eric Church made a surprise appearance, offering a soulful solo version of “Leaving Las Vegas.” Lauren Daigle brought her energy to the stage with a lively interpretation of “Every Day Is a Winding Road,” and Chris Stapleton closed the set with his powerful take on “I Shall Believe,” one of four songs featured from Tuesday Night Music Club.

Then came Olivia Rodrigo, who expressed her admiration for Crow, stating, “What inspires me the most about her is her heart, her kindness, and her generosity… This is my favorite song of hers.” She performed the emotionally resonant ballad “Strong Enough,” directing her performance toward Crow’s table, capturing the essence of the evening and solidifying their artistic bond.

Crow’s Recent Speech and Upcoming Album

