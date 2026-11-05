Nicolas Cage Reacts to Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider Idea

Nicolas Cage has shared his thoughts on Ryan Gosling’s upcoming portrayal of Ghost Rider, nearly two decades after Cage originally donned the mantle. The celebrated actor played Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who sells his soul and becomes a bounty hunter for evil demons, in the 2007 film Ghost Rider. He reprised the role in the 2012 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Cage’s Endorsement for Gosling

During the premiere of his new film Madden, Cage expressed his enthusiasm about Gosling taking on the iconic role. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage stated, “Ryan’s going to do his thing with it and I’m looking forward to seeing it. Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor; we’ve had nice conversations and we stay in touch. I was happy for him and wished him best of luck on his adventures and I look forward to seeing the movie.”

Gosling’s Long-Time Aspiration

The excitement for this new adaptation is mutual. At Comic-Con in July, Gosling revealed that playing Ghost Rider has been a long-held ambition of his. Adding another layer to the project, Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, starred alongside Cage in the original 2007 film and has shown her support for her husband’s new role.

Details on the New Ghost Rider Film

The new Ghost Rider movie is currently slated for release on July 28, 2028. Alongside Gosling, promising star Connor Storrie is reportedly in talks to take on the role of the film’s villain. The project is set to be directed by Shawn Levy, generating substantial anticipation among fans.

Cage’s Current Projects