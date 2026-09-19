Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie Dazzle at Brothers Premiere

In a world that often prioritizes busyness and productivity, communication styles can greatly shape personal relationships. ABC News reporter Roberts recently shared her perspective on phone conversations, revealing an unexpected insight about connection and comfort. While she has always been averse to casual check-ins, a friend offered a new viewpoint that shifted her attitude.

Reevaluating Communication

Roberts, who prefers to avoid what she describes as unnecessary small talk, admitted, “I don’t like the check-in. If you’re calling just to say, ‘So, what’s up?’ no, I do not like that.” However, she recently reflected on a conversation with a friend, who suggested that the frequent calls she receives from a beloved TV weatherman might actually be rooted in affection. “Did you ever think that maybe he just feels comfortable when he hears your voice, because that tells him that all is right in the world?” her friend posed.

A New Understanding

This perspective struck a chord with Roberts. “That’s very sweet. I’d never thought about it in that way,” she recounted. Realizing that these calls could signify more than mere conversation, she decided to approach them differently. “And if it means something to him, then it should mean something to me.” This newfound appreciation led her to adapt her response to these interactions.

Making the Connection

Now, whenever the phone rings, Roberts takes a moment to refocus her energy. “I have learned to take a breath and say, ‘Sweetie, I’ve got some stuff going on, but what’s going on with you? Great. I’m glad to hear from you. Got to go. Talk to you later. Love you.’ That makes all the difference in the world to him, and it doesn’t kill me for two minutes to be nice and sweet.” This small yet impactful change in her approach not only reassures her friend but also enriches their connection.

Lasting Bonds