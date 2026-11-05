Late-Night Hosts Share Shock Over Election Results Reaction

In the aftermath of the recent election results, late-night television hosts wasted no time in addressing the significant shift in political power and the subsequent fallout for President Donald Trump. With a mix of humor and incisive commentary, they explored the ramifications of what some are calling a “blue wave” during the midterms.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Take on Trump’s Defeat

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel reveled in the Republicans’ substantial losses. “Last night Americans treated Donald Trump like he was the East Wing of the White House,” he quipped. Kimmel celebrated the election outcome by humorously stating, “We did it! Transgender for everyone!”

He went on to criticize Trump for his predictable response: blaming everyone but himself. Kimmel recounted Trump’s social media post, in which he claimed, “I wasn’t on the ballot and if I was we would have won in a landslide.” Kimmel’s reaction was sharp: “Oh, shut up. Just shut up please. Give us a break for one day and shut that ridiculous mouth. You are such a spoiled child. Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship or simple common decency?”







Jimmy Fallon’s Celebratory Jabs

Over on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon joined in on the festivities, joking about the Democratic victory celebrations. “They had a huge victory party in Trump’s ballroom,” Fallon stated, before adding humorously, “The defeats were so bad this morning Trump didn’t even want to get out of his tanning bed. It was a total blue wave caused by an orange president.”

Fallon continued the comedic critique, suggesting that “There’s going to be so many Republicans leaving the Capitol it’ll look like a reverse Jan. 6,” playfully referencing the infamous Capitol riot.







Seth Meyers Calls Out Trump’s Blame Game

Seth Meyers on Late Night also tackled Trump’s tendency to dodge responsibility following the election results. “I hate to be the one to tell you this, but you were on the fucking ballot my man,” Meyers reminded Trump. He pointed out that while Trump’s name may not have appeared, “it’s not like everyone forgot who was president. You did like 30 rallies in the month leading up to the midterms. You wouldn’t shut up. You kept talking about how good senators’ asses were. You made the whole thing about you.”