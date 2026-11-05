Jen Affleck Marks Daughter’s Birthday During Ongoing Divorce

Whitney Leavitt and Connor Leavitt have become synonymous with resilience and love in the public eye, having tied the knot in 2016. Their journey together has not always been without its challenges, as they navigate both their personal lives and the complexities of fame while raising their three children: Sedona, Liam, and Billy.

Facing Rumors and Challenges

The couple, well-known partly due to Whitney’s background on Dancing With the Stars, recently dealt with swirling rumors about Connor’s sexuality. These speculations intensified around the time Whitney announced her departure from the Broadway show Mormon Wives in May 2026. On the podcast Off the Vine, she candidly addressed these accusations, stating, “Do I need to put out a sex tape, or something? Like, trust me, we’re good. Everything’s fine.”

Whitney elaborated further, shedding light on their personal struggles. She remarked, “I think it’s because when we were going through our personal stuff—and I know you haven’t seen it—but he struggled through a porn addiction. There’s a scene where one of my friends says something along the lines of how they could see how he was confused sexually.”

Renewing Their Vows and Strengthening Their Bond

Despite these hurdles, Whitney and Connor’s bond appears to be stronger than ever. Celebrating a decade of marriage, the couple renewed their vows in February 2026, highlighting their commitment to each other. “We got married really young,” Connor shared with Brides following their ceremony. “It felt like our wedding day, as much as it was for us, it really felt like it was for our families. So we really want to do something to make it ours, and this felt like a really fun way to do it.”