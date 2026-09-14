Noah Kahan Teases Exciting News About Upcoming Music Release

Noah Kahan is gearing up for an exciting new chapter in his musical career. The talented “Stick Season” artist recently hinted at a forthcoming project while attending the 2026 Emmy Awards, leaving fans buzzing with curiosity.

Teasing the Future

During his appearance on the red carpet, Kahan shared a few intriguing details about what he has in store. When asked about his plans, he revealed, “I can’t tell you any more, really, but yeah, we’ve got something. I got that thing on me right now.” His comments, made during an exclusive interview with Keltie Knight on Live From E!: 2026 Emmys on September 14, hint at a new musical endeavor that remains under wraps for now.

Keeping It Under Wraps

The 29-year-old singer, who looked sharp in a black tuxedo adorned with a brooch, maintained an air of mystery about the details of his upcoming project. He humorously referenced his publicist’s strict guidelines, saying, “my publicist would throw me into the trash can over there” if he revealed too much. However, he did express his excitement about the opportunity, stating, “But very excited about what we have, and it was a really cool opportunity.”

Performance at the Emmys

While fans await further details about Kahan’s next musical moment, they won’t have to wait long to see him perform. He is set to take the stage at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, where he will honor those who have passed during the in memoriam segment, performing “Bridge over Troubled Water.” This tribute, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, is sure to be a highlight of the evening.