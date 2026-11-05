Magical Christmas Lights on Oxford Street: Hogwarts Comes Alive

As the holiday season approaches, the excitement surrounding the Harry Potter-themed celebration on Oxford Street continues to grow. A partnership between HBO Max and the New West End Company aims to bring the enchanting world of Harry Potter to life this Christmas, with a series of magical events and decorations planned for fans and visitors.

Countdown to the Christmas Lights Switch-On

The much-anticipated Christmas lights switch-on event is set to take place on November 9, kicking off at 2 p.m. London time and culminating with the official countdown at 4:30 p.m. The festivities will run until 7 p.m. This fan-centered event will span the newly pedestrianized area of Oxford Street between Oxford Circus and Bond Street and will be hosted by Hits Radio presenter and TV personality Sam Thompson. Attendees can expect lively DJ sets from Marvin Humes of Hits Radio, along with a carol performance by the Oxford Street Christmas Choir, a themed quiz, exclusive content, and various surprises throughout the afternoon and evening.

Magical Lights Inspired by Hogwarts

The celebration will feature stunning Harry Potter-themed Christmas lights that will accompany the street’s traditional star decorations. Inspired by the upcoming HBO Original TV series Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which premieres on Christmas Day, the lights will highlight the four Hogwarts houses—Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Gryffindor, and Hufflepuff. These spectacular illuminated displays, each measuring 16 meters wide and double-sided, will be strategically placed along Oxford Street from Marble Arch to Tottenham Court Road. Crafted over three months and incorporating more than 75,000 individual LED lights, each design will showcase a cluster of 30 floating candles, making it the largest transformation of the historical Christmas lights on Oxford Street to date.

Additional Festive Attractions

Beyond the lights, the event will also feature eye-catching installations, including a magnificent Christmas tree in Hanover Square adorned with Harry Potter-themed ornaments, inspired by the new series. Visitors can look forward to an enchanting surprise: magical snowfall that will add to the holiday atmosphere in the heart of the West End.

Opening of the Harry Potter Shop

This festive celebration coincides with the grand opening of the Harry Potter Shop Oxford Street, the U.K.’s largest official Harry Potter flagship store, which opened its doors on Wednesday. The event’s timing aims to celebrate both the launch of the new series and the excitement surrounding the store, although the opening day was marked by the presence of trans rights protesters voicing their concerns.

Event Attendance and Information