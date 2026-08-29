‘New Girl’ Reunion Officially Off: Creator Confirms No Scripts

The beloved sitcom “New Girl” will not be making a return anytime soon, much to the disappointment of its fans.

Show Creator Sets the Record Straight

Following recent comments by Max Greenfield, who portrayed Schmidt, the show’s creator Liz Meriwether has clarified that there are currently no scripts in development for a reunion. During an interview at the Season 1 finale screening of her latest project, “Furious,” in West Hollywood, Meriwether stated firmly, “There are no scripts.”

Greenfield’s Speculation Sparks Interest

The speculation around a possible reunion was ignited by Greenfield during an appearance on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle” in late July, where he claimed to have seen “amazing” scripts for a reunion. He announced, “As far as I know, it’s happening. I’ve seen scripts, they’re amazing.”

Meriwether’s Humorous Response

Meriwether took to Instagram with a humorous response to Greenfield’s statement, saying, “Max told everybody that there are amazing scripts of a ‘New Girl’ reunion that I’ve written. Um — and just an update on that — the scripts were pretty good until everybody just started giving me notes on every little thing.” She followed up by listing changes requested by the show’s stars.

Creative Direction and Future Plans

For now, Meriwether has found enjoyment in the ongoing conversation between herself and the cast. “I’ve honestly been enjoying this thing, whatever this is, that’s like this back and forth between the cast and me, and I think this is the show and I feel like maybe in the world of the internet…maybe the show is just this, these little videos, maybe that’s the reunion. I don’t know,” she mused.

A Celebration of “New Girl” at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Although a reunion may not be on the horizon, the cast will be coming together for the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on October 10, where they will receive the Rising Phoenix Award. Greenfield will host the gala, which will recognize the series’ theme of starting over and those who facilitate new beginnings.

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