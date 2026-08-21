Diane Warren Welcomes Adorable Piglet from West Hollywood Auction

In a heartwarming turn of events, renowned Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren has added an adorable new member to her family—a baby pig that recently captured the hearts of many on social media. The little swine, affectionately named “Wilbur” by fans after the beloved character from Charlotte’s Web, became an internet sensation when he was spotted running through the streets of West Hollywood, California.

A Viral Sensation

Warren’s fascination with the pig began when she saw clips of him scampering around on the news. Marcia Zwilling, managing director of the Diane Warren Foundation, recounted the moment, saying, “Diane saw the news clips and saw the little pig running in West Hollywood, and she just called me and said, ‘Please get the pig, get the pig!’” Inspired by Wilbur’s viral antics, Warren quickly took action to adopt the young pig.

The Adoption Process

Wilbur, an 11-week-old pig, was rescued on August 15 and taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Services Center. Despite his newfound fame, no owners came forward to claim him, which led to the decision to involve the community in the adoption process. On August 20, a silent auction was organized for four prospective adopters, allowing for a competitive and fair assessment without favoritism. As described by the L.A. Animal Services, this approach ensured a transparent selection process, highlighting their commitment to responsible pet placement.

A New Beginning