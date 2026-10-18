Ne-Yo Opens Up About His Life with Three Girlfriends

Kody Brown, known for his plural marriage with his four wives—Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn—articulated his belief that “Love should be multiplied, not divided.” This sentiment was a central theme throughout the reality series Sister Wives, which chronicled the complexities and dynamics of his family life since its premiere in 2010.

From Plural Love to Separate Paths

During the show’s early seasons, Kody shared how his heart expanded with love: “I just fell in love, and then I fell in love again and I fell in love again.” However, his journey into polygamy has taken unexpected turns. In late 2021, Christine made headlines by announcing her breakup with Kody, followed by Janelle confirming their separation in December 2022. By January 2023, Meri had also disclosed their decision to “permanently terminate” their marriage, leaving Robyn as Kody’s only wife.

A Shift in Perspective on Polygamy

In a reflection of this dramatic shift, Kody expressed his changing stance on plural marriage during a December 2023 interview with People. “I’m not an advocate of plural marriage, but I’ve had my own experience in it and I’ve had my own failures in it,” he explained. He emphasized the necessity for wisdom when entering into such relationships, recognizing that compatibility does not always guarantee success. “There are those marriages that have people who know each other very, very, very well, and they still don’t work,” Kody noted.

The Paths of Kody’s Ex-Wives

Since their departures from Kody, some of his ex-wives have reconsidered their views on relationships. Christine, for instance, married David Woolley in 2023 and candidly stated on the show that she “wouldn’t live polygamy again.” In contrast, Janelle has expressed openness to the idea of plural marriage in the future, indicating that her perspective may evolve. Robyn, for her part, mentioned in a 2024 episode that she would consider plural marriage again but only if she could ensure a “positive successful experience.”