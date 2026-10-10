Nara Smith Proudly Embraces Motherhood with Four Kids by 24

Nara Smith, a prominent influencer and devoted mother of four, has openly discussed her journey into motherhood, emphasizing her choice to start a family at a young age. In a recent episode of the Aspire podcast, the 25-year-old shared heartfelt insights about her life as a mother and her perspective on parenthood.

A Passion for Motherhood

Nara, who shares children Rumble, 6, Slim, 4, Whimsy, 2, and Fawnie, 12 months, with her husband, fashion model Lucky Blue Smith, has described motherhood as an integral part of her identity. She has always felt a strong inclination towards having children early, stating, “I was 19 when I had my first and I had my last a year ago. I wanted kids younger. I didn’t know how young, but I knew I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

The Influence of Her Father

Her decision to embrace motherhood at a young age was influenced by her father’s candid reflections on parenting. “My dad, he had us at 45. He said, ‘I wish I would have had you earlier because [of] my energy.’ He had a transparent conversation with us about it, and I saw that and heard him,” she revealed. This open dialogue left a lasting impact on Nara, shaping her own views on family planning.

Shared Values with Lucky Blue Smith

When Nara met Lucky in 2019, their mutual desire to have children early became a significant foundation of their relationship. “We were on the same page about having kids early as well,” she noted, highlighting how their shared outlook on family life further solidified their bond.