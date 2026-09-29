Mohammad Rasoulof and O Mipo Honored with Kurosawa Akira Award

Mohammad Rasoulof, the Iranian filmmaker known for his poignant storytelling and social critique, will be honored with the prestigious Kurosawa Akira Award at the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival. Rasoulof, who discreetly left Iran in 2024 after facing an eight-year prison sentence, will share this accolade with talented director O Mipo.

A Notable Recognition for Talented Filmmakers

The selection committee for this award comprises prominent figures in the film industry, including filmmakers Yamada Yoji and Lee Sang-il, cinematographer Ashizawa Akiko, and TIFF programming director Ichiyama Shozo. After a hiatus of 14 years, the Kurosawa Akira Award was reinstated in 2022 with the support of Capcom Co., Ltd., and it was awarded last year to notable directors Lee and Chloé Zhao.

Rasoulof’s Impactful Filmography

Rasoulof gained international acclaim after winning the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2020 for his gripping film “There Is No Evil,” which was also showcased at the 33rd TIFF. His more recent work, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” won the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 and was nominated for an Oscar as Germany’s entry for Best International Feature. The filmmaker was in the final stages of this film’s production when he had to leave Iran covertly, just prior to its Cannes screening. Throughout his career, Rasoulof has faced significant hurdles, including being jailed in 2010 during film production and re-arrested in 2022, subsequently spending eight months in custody. He often films in secrecy, skillfully smuggling his work abroad for global audiences.

A Humanist Perspective in Storytelling

The committee expressed admiration for Rasoulof’s “humanist perspective,” noting how his films portray even the oppressors as “ordinary citizens.” Reflecting on his accolade, Rasoulof stated, “Receiving the Kurosawa Award is a great honor for me. His films are profound explorations of the human condition and the moral choices we make in moments of crisis.”

O Mipo’s Cinematic Journey

O Mipo began her career as a script supervisor after her tenure at the production company of renowned filmmaker Obayashi Nobuhiko. She made her directorial debut in 2006 with “The Sakais’ Happiness.” O has garnered accolades for her work, including best director at the Montreal World Film Festival for “The Light Shines Only There” in 2014, along with it being Japan’s submission for the Oscars. Her 2015 film “Being Good” was recognized as the best Asian film at the Moscow International Film Festival. After a nine-year hiatus during which she raised her two children, O returned to filmmaking with “Living in Two Worlds,” which competed at the Shanghai International Film Festival, followed by her latest work, “How Dare You?” slated for competition at Zlín.

Grateful for Milestones in Filmmaking

Upon receiving the Kurosawa Akira Award, O expressed her gratitude, stating, “Winning the Shindo Kaneto Award in 2010 provided me with the vital support to keep making films. Though my progress has been slow, reaching the Kurosawa Akira Award is a stroke of fortune that makes me truly savor what a happy cinematic journey I have had.”

Festival Programming Highlights

This year’s festival will also feature a selection of Akira Kurosawa’s favorite films, including Charles Chaplin’s “The Circus” (1928), 4K restorations of Kurosawa’s “Sanshiro Sugata” (1943) and “Ikiru” (1952), as well as Abbas Kiarostami’s “Where Is the Friend’s House?” (1987).

Ethical Film Award and Jury Insights

Isomura, who recently won the Japan Academy Film Prize for best supporting actor in “The Moon,” will serve as the jury president for the new Ethical Film Award. The award, established in collaboration with the Sumitomo Corporation in 2023, aims to highlight films that address critical social issues such as environmental challenges, poverty, discrimination, and diversity. This year’s nominees include Brenda Lígia’s “Amadeo and the Hypothetical New World” (Brazil), Isabelle Stever’s “I Rarely Wake Up Dreaming” (Germany/Ukraine), and Vee Shi’s “Time and Tide” (Australia).

Festival Details

Isomura remarked on the power of cinema to offer deeper insights into social issues, emphasizing that true understanding arises from engaging with these themes. As he stated, “Cinema possesses the unique power to pause our hurried pace, allowing us to experience that very process through the lives and emotions of others.” Alongside his work at the festival, Isomura hosts the Shizuoka Film Festival and has several Netflix projects, with his next release, “Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?” scheduled globally on October 22. The Ethical Film Award will be presented on November 2, along with a discussion featuring Isomura.