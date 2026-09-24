Nina Roza: Canada’s Oscar Hopeful Now Available in the U.S.

In a significant move for independent cinema, New York-based distributor Dekanalog has secured the U.S. rights to the critically acclaimed film “Nina Roza.” This Canadian feature, directed by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, has gained international attention as Canada’s official submission for the Academy Awards. The film recently won the prestigious Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival, underscoring its artistic merit and storytelling prowess.

Film Festival Recognition

“Nina Roza” made waves in the festival circuit as it was showcased as a work-in-progress at the 78th Locarno Film Festival in 2025. During this event, it received the Urban Post First Look Award along with the Jannuzzi Smith Award, further highlighting its potential and appeal.

Plot Overview

The narrative of “Nina Roza” centers around a viral video featuring an 8-year-old Bulgarian artistic prodigy, which captures the attention of a prominent art collector. The protagonist, Mihail, is dispatched back to his native Bulgaria three decades after leaving, tasked with evaluating the young artist’s work while confronting unresolved memories from his past.

Release Plans and Future Projects

Dekanalog plans to release “Nina Roza” theatrically in early 2027, followed by releases on video on demand and Blu-ray. In addition to this film, the company has also acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Dulude-De Celles’ earlier work, the 2018 feature “A Colony,” which is also set for release next year.

Creative Perspectives

Sam Wunderl, a partner at Dekanalog, expressed enthusiasm about the film’s exploration of immigration and identity, stating, “Nina Roza brilliantly explores the subtle, but profound ways immigration affects a person’s identity — something all too rarely depicted on screen. We are incredibly proud to be bringing Dulude-De Celles’s work to a U.S. audience.”