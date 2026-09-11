Minka Kelly's Heartfelt Response to Ransom Canyon's Netflix Axing

Minka Kelly, known for her captivating performances, has expressed her heartfelt feelings following the cancellation of Netflix‘s Ransom Canyon, in which she starred alongside Josh Duhamel. After two seasons, the series has come to an unexpected end, prompting emotional farewells from its cast and supporters.

Minka Kelly Bids Farewell to Ransom Canyon

On September 11, Kelly took to Instagram to share her sentiments about the show’s cancellation. “Appreciating this little trip down memory lane as we say farewell,” she wrote. “All good things must come to an end. And so it is.” The actress, 46, took a moment to reflect on the memories created during the show’s run and expressed gratitude towards her fellow cast members.

Thanking Fans for Their Support

In her touching message, Kelly also acknowledged the show’s dedicated fanbase, thanking them for their support since Ransom Canyon premiered in 2025. “Thank you all for giving us two beautiful seasons!” she continued. “I love you forever my Ransom Canyon family!!”

Fans React on Social Media

The announcement of the cancellation has left many fans devastated, with social media buzzing with reactions. One viewer expressed their dismay in response to Kelly’s post, stating, “This is so sad. Wish there was more of this amazing show. I am literally looking to get every look Quinn and Staten wore in season 2 for me and my husband. I hope they magically rethink this as this show definitely deserves to continue.”