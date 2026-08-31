Fergie and Josh Duhamel Share Heartwarming Moments from Axl’s 13th Birthday

Fergie couldn’t help but feel emotional as she and her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, celebrated a significant milestone— their son Axl turning 13. To commemorate this special occasion, the Grammy-winning artist shared never-before-seen photos of Axl on social media, reflecting on how swiftly time has passed and how her boy has grown up.

Celebrating Axl’s Milestone

On August 29, Fergie posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing both joy and nostalgia as she marked her son’s transition into his teenage years. “13. Wow, my teenager,” she wrote, adding, “I’m saying that with tears in my eyes as I feel like the world is shifting beneath us. It’s so beautiful to watch you grow into the kind, silly, and cool dude you are. You are so tough bruh.” She concluded her post with a warm, “Happy 13th Axl Jack. I love you.”

Never-Before-Seen Moments

The Instagram post featured various candid shots of Axl, showcasing both his fun personality and growth. One image catches the young teen in a black graphic T-shirt and white pants, striking a serious pose against a wall. Another reveals just how much Axl has grown, as he stands the same height as Fergie, both sporting coordinating black outfits and smiles.

A Glimpse into the Past

Fergie also took a walk down memory lane, sharing a few throwback photos that capture Axl’s early years. One particularly touching image shows her cradling her then-infant son on her hip, while another depicts a joyful toddler enjoying playtime in a ball pit.