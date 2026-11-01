Michael Mann Wounds Himself at Gun Range Incident

Michael Mann, the acclaimed director of Heat, was temporarily hospitalized on Halloween after experiencing an accidental shooting at a gun range in Los Angeles. The incident took place around 4 p.m. when a firearm discharged while holstered, resulting in a minor leg injury.

Incident Details

Emergency services responded to the scene at The Range LA following reports of the shooting. According to a representative for Mann, “On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released.”

A close source mentioned that the 83-year-old director, known for his substantial experience as a target shooter, was engaged in practice at the licensed facility when the accident occurred. Fortunately, the injury was classified as minor and subcutaneous, prompting the medical team to respond but ultimately ensure Mann’s swift recovery.

Looking Ahead

While Mann’s injury is not severe, it allows him some recovery time before diving into his next cinematic project. His highly anticipated film, Heat 2, a prequel/sequel to his original crime thriller, is set to begin filming in January 2027. The film features a star-studded cast, including Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and Stephen Graham, among others. The adaptation is based on a book that Mann co-wrote and was initially slated to start production earlier this year, but has faced delays.