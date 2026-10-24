Prince William's Unforgettable Moment on The Graham Norton Show



Prince William (Photo by Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images), Graham Norton (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, Prince William made a cameo on this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, which aired Friday. This special appearance was part of a celebration of the Earthshot Prize, a major initiative the royal has championed since its inception.

Prince William Joins Celebrity Guests

During the broadcast, the Duke of Cambridge shared the stage with notable guests including wildlife enthusiast Robert Irwin, acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett, and television star Hannah WAddingham, all of whom play significant roles in the Earthshot initiative. As Graham Norton conversed with the trio about the importance of the prize, he delighted the audience by unexpectedly inviting Prince William to join them on the couch, prompting gasps and cheers from the crowd.

Discussions on Climate Change and Earthshot Goals

The episode featured rich discussions focused on the need to balance urgency with optimism in addressing climate change. The Earthshot Prize was established by Prince William with the aim to “celebrate and scale the solutions that will repair our planet.” The initiative draws inspiration from U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot project, which famously set the goal of landing astronauts on the Moon.

Understanding the Five Earthshots

The Earthshot Prize comprises five key goals: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. Each winner receives significant recognition and a £1 million ($1.3 million) reward. Committed to the mission, Prince William has pledged to support the prize until 2030, with this year’s winners set to be announced in November during a ceremony in Mumbai, India.

Memorable Moments from the Show

Throughout the hour-long episode, Prince William engaged humorously, expressing amazement at a fellow guest’s daring photoshoot with a python and playfully participating in the show’s infamous red chair segment. The football enthusiast shared how his friends convinced him to support Aston Villa, humorously implying that they hoped for free tickets in return.

When asked about his cinematic interests, he mentioned a preference for films that are “deep” and “a little bit different.” Additionally, in a light-hearted exchange with Norton about his family photo with Taylor Swift, the Duke candidly remarked on the privileges of being in his public role, quipping humorously about operating the “popcorn machine” everywhere he goes.

The Graham Norton Show episode aired on BBC One at 22:40, and viewers were treated to a range of engaging conversations, including Prince William fondly reminiscing about childhood aspirations of becoming a policeman due to his height, an aspiration that might have overshadowed his royal destiny.