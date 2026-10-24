Mercury Retrograde Until Nov. 13: Impacts on Your Zodiac Sign

As we approach the witching hour of midnight, the cosmos has a foreboding presence in the form of Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on October 24. This time, it teams up with a particularly eerie companion—Venus retrograde—bringing an intense wave of chaos and introspection during this spooky season.

Understanding the Retrogrades

Astrologer Aliza Kelly shed light on this astrological event in an exclusive interview with E! News, explaining the significant impact of both planets moving backward. “This retrograde in particular is specifically chaotic because Venus is retrograde as well,” Kelly noted. Together, these two retrogrades are set to create complex energies that will last until November 13, when both planets realign.

Impact on Values and Communication

The intertwined narratives of Mercury and Venus during this period will encourage deep personal reflection. Kelly elaborated, “Venus is asking us to question and re-examine what our value sets are. And Mercury is asking us to think about the way that we’re communicating those values.”

Embracing Authenticity

With both planets in retrograde, the focus shifts to self-expression and authenticity. “How can we show up for ourselves by being the most authentic version of who we are? So, lots going on,” Kelly explained, highlighting the importance of navigating this unique cosmic landscape with intentionality.