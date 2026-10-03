Venus Retrograde's Unexpected Impact on Every Zodiac Sign

As the spooky season approaches, astrologer Aliza Kelly reveals a cosmic phenomenon that may send chills down your spine. While Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing chaos, it’s not the sole planetary influence that can disrupt our lives. In fact, there are other celestial events that can bring about their own types of upheaval.

Unmasking Mercury Retrograde

According to Kelly, Mercury’s retrograde phase occurs three to four times a year and manifests in frustrating yet familiar ways. “Missed texts, delayed flights, computer glitches, weird miscommunications,” she elaborates in her AstroloTea with Aliza Kelly podcast. These everyday annoyances can certainly test our patience during these periods.

The Depth of Venus Retrograde

However, Venus retrograde presents a different kind of challenge. Occurring just once every year and a half, this period draws our attention to themes of love, beauty, and values. As Kelly explains, “When Venus goes retrograde, we start reconsidering what—and who—we actually prioritize.” This introspection can lead to significant changes in our relationships and self-perception.

Effects on Relationships and Personal Values

Kelly warns that Venus retrograde can indeed be a time of breakups and makeups, often seeing old flames reenter our lives. “Venus can absolutely be a period of breakups and makeups, along with exes rising from the grave,” she acknowledges, coincidentally aligning with the eerie vibe of the season. Yet, the implications of this retrograde go beyond romantic entanglements. During this time, we might also re-evaluate our personal style, reassess our spending habits, revisit unfinished creative projects, or discover that something we once desired no longer holds appeal.

Conclusion