The upcoming sequel to the beloved holiday film “The Family Stone” is set to reunite the Stone family for a touching tribute to the late Diane Keaton, who played the family matriarch, Sybil. With over two decades since the original film’s release, the cast is coming together once more, and anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.

Returning Stars Pay Tribute

Dermot Mulroney, known for his role as Everett Stone in the 2005 film, returns alongside original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Rachel McAdams. Despite their busy schedules, the actors were eager to step back into their iconic roles to honor the memory of Keaton. At the premiere of “The Hunting Wives” Season 2, Mulroney described the sequel as something genuinely special.

A Unique Sequel Experience

Titled “The Families Stones,” the sequel takes place 20 years after their mother’s passing. As the family gathers for Christmas, they face an unexpected surprise when their father introduces the woman he’s fallen in love with since her passing. This new dynamic promises to add depth and emotional resonance to the beloved characters’ lives.

Fan Excitement and Behind-the-Scenes Buzz

In October, behind-the-scenes photos of Mulroney with Parker and McAdams ignited excitement among fans, showcasing the chemistry that has endured through the years. Mulroney expressed his gratitude for the original film’s lasting impact, noting that it has “ripened on the vine” and grown in popularity over the last 21 years. “It’s remarkable,” he added, reflecting on the magic of reuniting with his co-stars.

An Expanded Cast

The sequel also welcomes new cast member Jean Smart, joining returning actors Claire Danes, Craig T. Nelson, Luke Wilson, Tyrone Giordano, Elizabeth Reaser, Paul Schneider, and Brian White. This ensemble promises to deliver a heartfelt story full of nostalgia and new beginnings.

Updates on Mulroney’s Current Projects

While promoting “The Families Stones,” Dermot Mulroney was also busy discussing the second season of his show “The Hunting Wives,” where he portrays politician Jed Banks. Unlike its first season, which was based on a novel, Season 2 is a product of the creative minds behind it. “They took Season 1 and went further somehow,” Mulroney explained. “We jumped off from that book that May Cobb wrote and made up a bunch of shit you won’t believe, to be quite honest.”

Reflecting on the Season 2 script, he expressed his excitement: “Everything I think might happen doesn’t and whatever they come up with is 10 times better than anything I thought.”