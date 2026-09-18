Mellody Hobson Resigns from LA28 Amid Lucas Museum Opening

Mellody Hobson, co-founder of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, has stepped down from her position on the board of directors for the LA28 organizing committee, just days before the museum’s highly anticipated public opening. The decision, confirmed by Variety, highlights the increasing demands associated with the new museum, which is set to welcome visitors on Tuesday following a gala event on Friday.

Reasons for Resignation

In an email reviewed by LAist, Hobson cited the significant responsibilities of overseeing the Lucas Museum as the reason for her departure from the LA28 board. The board, which consists of 35 members, is currently led by Casey Wasserman. Notably, Wasserman was required to relinquish his stake in his management company following the disclosure of messages linking him to Ghislaine Maxwell in the Epstein files.

Fair Games Coalition’s Concerns

The Fair Games Coalition, an activist group, had expressed their intent to meet with Hobson to discuss various concerns regarding the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics. Their issues encompass two major areas: the needs of housing and workers, as well as the potential impact of the games on the South Los Angeles community, which is also home to the new museum.

Community Response

In a statement, the Fair Games Coalition voiced their disappointment at Hobson’s resignation, particularly in light of her prior opportunity to influence the LA28 Board. “The Fair Games Coalition is deeply disappointed that Mellody Hobson responded to requests to meet with faith leaders, workers, and community members calling for living wages, affordable housing, immigrant protections, and Games that benefit all Angelenos by announcing she was resigning from the LA28 Board,” the group stated.