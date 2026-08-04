Meghan Markle Shares Heartwarming Moment at Lilibet's School

Meghan Markle recently experienced a heartwarming moment as she dropped off her daughter, Lilibet, for her first day of preschool. During the emotional day, she unexpectedly reunited with a childhood friend from her Girl Scout days, sparking nostalgic memories.

Reunion at Preschool Drop-Off

In an interview with People on August 4, Markle shared details about this memorable encounter. “Funny enough, on Lili’s first day of pre-K, one of the moms came up to me at drop-off, and I realized we were in our troop together!” she revealed. This sweet reunion reminded her of her time as a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout, with her mother, Doria Ragland, serving as her troop leader.

Reflecting on Girl Scout Memories

Markle’s recollections of her childhood were sparked further by discussing her upcoming documentary, Cookie Queens, which she co-produced with Prince Harry. Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the film follows four Girl Scouts in their efforts to learn confidence, resilience, and leadership during cookie season, set to premiere on August 7. As a mother to two young children, Lilibet, 5, and Archie, 7, Markle expressed how the film brought back “great memories” from her own youth.

“These girls are our future leaders and amazing role models,” Markle emphasized. “I found this element of the film so important; showing young female entrepreneurs, girls with financial literacy, skills that will set them up for future success, and learning how to work to achieve their goals is so inspiring.”

Empowering Her Children

Throughout her journey as a mother, Markle has consistently championed the importance of leadership and empowerment for her children. Speaking at the 2024 Afro Women and Power event, she drew inspiration from strong women in her life, particularly her mother. “So much of how I approach things is less about the fight, and more about, ‘How do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity?’” she explained.

Markle encourages her daughter to find her voice, acknowledging that even at the age of 3, Lilibet has made significant strides in expressing herself. “I know how it feels when you don’t utilize your voice when you need to be heard or have something to say,” she said. “I encourage our daughter to do so — who at 3 has absolutely found her voice, and we are so proud of that.”