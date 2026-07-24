Meghan Markle’s Unexpected U.K. Photos of Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have offered a rare family glimpse from their trip to the United Kingdom, sharing new photos that include both of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a carousel of images from the summer trip across the pond, capturing candid moments of the family at the beach and in the countryside. As Meghan captioned her July 23 Instagram post, “Summer Holiday,” alongside a sunshine emoji.

Beach day and a rare full-family shot

One photograph shows the foursome enjoying a day at the shore. In the image, Meghan—wearing a low-cut black one-piece swimsuit, sneakers and a baseball hat—watches as Archie and Lilibet play in the waves with their father. Another shot captures Meghan and Lilibet walking hand in hand along the beach, underscoring the quiet family moments from the visit.

Archie growing up—barefoot countryside stroll and cockpit curiosity

Archie, who just turned 7 in May, appears to be growing quickly. In one photo he is seen walking barefoot in the countryside, and in another he is seated in the pilot’s seat of an aircraft. That image echoes his father’s past military role (not unlike Harry, who became an Apache helicopter commander while in the British army).

A brief window into family life

The images—shared by the 44-year-old duchess—offer a snapshot of a relaxed family holiday during their time in the U.K., bringing both private moments and a rare full-family photo into public view.