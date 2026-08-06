Meghan Markle Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Stunning Diamond Ring

Meghan Markle recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her family’s summer vacation in Portugal, coupled with a delightful recipe from her As Ever brand. In a sun-soaked video, the star of Netflix’s “With Love, Meghan” is seen preparing a tantalizing dessert, adding to her cooking repertoire.

But there’s more to the story! The video also showcases Markle’s stunning pear-shaped diamond ring, which has piqued the curiosity of many.

See Meghan’s Massive Pear-Shaped Diamond Ring

As Ever took to Instagram to share the video, featuring Markle at a table decorated with a striped runner and two elegant glass dishes. She gathers ingredients to create her “favorite ice cream sundae with Raspberry Spread, vanilla ice cream, crumbled shortbread, and Flower Sprinkles,” according to the post.

In the caption, As Ever wrote, “Adding this to our summer menu 🍨,” sparking interest among her followers eager to recreate this delicious treat.

However, Markle’s eye-catching diamond ring was perhaps the highlight for many viewers. She complemented her white ensemble with chic accessories, including stylish sunglasses, a tortoise shell-print headband, and gold bracelets, while flaunting the remarkable piece of jewelry on her right hand.

This isn’t the first appearance of the intriguing ring; keen-eyed fans have spotted it on several occasions, including the One805LIVE! charity concert in September 2025, the NBA All-Star Game in February, the Paris Fashion Week Balenciaga show, and during a screening of “Cookie Queens,” according to Town & Country.

However, this marks the first close-up glimpse for Markle’s admirers, raising questions about the ring’s origins.

Was Meghan’s Ring Made from Princess Diana’s Jewelry?

Getty Princess Diana

While Markle has yet to confirm specific details about her diamond ring, Rare Carat CEO Ajay Anand shared insights with Page Six Style. Anand estimated that the center stone could be around 6 carats. If the diamond is lab-grown, which aligns with Markle’s preference, similar gems could retail for $5,000 to $6,000. Conversely, a natural diamond of comparable size could range from $100,000 to half a million dollars, depending on its quality.