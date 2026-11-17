Under the bright stage lights during the second day of the 83rd National Folk Festival in Jackson, Mississippi, legendary artist Mavis Staples, at 87, took center stage as the de facto headliner of the three-day event. She greeted her lively audience of 2,000 with infectious enthusiasm, shouting, “Mississippi, Lord!” to thunderous applause from fans who filled both seats and standing areas near the stage.

The festival came just days after voters in Mississippi made history by electing Scott Colom as the state’s first Black U.S. Senator since the Reconstruction era, adding a layer of celebratory significance to Staples’ performance. “I have always been proud to say I’m from Mississippi, but now I’m more proud than ever!” she proclaimed, her words resonating deeply with festivalgoers. Her rousing speech carried a tone reminiscent of a Sunday-morning sermon rather than typical concert banter. Staples continued, “I didn’t think I was gonna cry no more after Obama, but I’m telling you, I said, ‘Let me get my bucket!’”

Musical Roots and Civil Rights

Staples, a pivotal figure in American music history, connects Mississippi’s current moment to its roots in the Civil Rights Movement. As the lead vocalist of the Staple Singers, the family band founded by her father, Roebuck “Pops” Staples, she is synonymous with powerful resistance songs such as “Freedom Highway” and funk-soul classics like “I’ll Take You There.” Her legacy is intertwined with the rich musical history of the Delta, where Pops lived and collaborated with blues legends like Robert Johnson and Son House. Recently, she was nominated for three Grammy Awards for her latest album, Sad and Beautiful World.

During her hour-plus set, Staples performed a medley of songs that echoed the significance of Colom’s election. The audience responded enthusiastically to her delivery of lyrics such as “No political domination!” from her 1973 hit “If You’re Ready (Come Go With Me)” and “Take the sheet off your face, boy, it’s a brand-new day” from “Respect Yourself.”

Uplifting the Community

“I think every message within her songs is just uplifting,” remarked Gabrielle Jackson, a 19-year-old college student from Cleveland, Mississippi, after the performance. Raised just miles from Dockery Farm, Jackson credited the Staple Singers with being a significant influence in her musical upbringing. “Being a music major and somebody who just loves music, seeing things like this is very inspiring.”

The festival featured a diverse lineup, with artists from Mississippi and beyond taking the stage. Hill Country blues singer Cedric Burnside, whose musical lineage links back to R.L. Burnside, performed alongside the Rising Star Fife and Drum Band, showcasing a blend of West African and rural blues traditions. Burnside expressed the freedom the festival provides, stating, “This festival gives you a chance to be who you are.”

Other musicians included soul-blues artists Eddie Cotton Jr. and Dexter Allen, alongside dobro virtuoso Jerry Douglas and the Savoy Family Cajun Band. Jackson-based hip-hop producer Hollywood Luck mixed a set featuring hits from local talent, while international artists showcased the festival’s musical diversity.

A Celebration of History and Progress

Gospel quartet Annie and the Caldwells delivered high-energy performances that left a lasting impression on festivalgoers. Their lead vocalist, Deborah Caldwell Moore, infused the group’s acts with vivacity, reminiscent of renowned performers. “They had strong voices that carried — you could hear them all throughout the whole festival,” reported Kristina Oxendine, who returned to see the group perform multiple times. Caldwell, who began singing at age ten, carries on the family tradition with her ensemble.

Cooking demonstrations throughout the festival highlighted the influence of Chinese culture in the Delta, featuring local delicacies such as pig-ear sliders from the Big Apple Inn. Staples, while introducing her band, praised her bassist Greg Boaz for his adventurous palate.

As evening fell, all eyes were on the main stage and Staples. Not far behind, Reena Evers-Everette, whose father, Civil Rights activist Medgar Evers, was assassinated in 1963, reflected on the festival’s significance. She recalled seeing Staples perform during her childhood and expressed the healing powers of music: “This [festival] just brings back the good feelings, and the understanding of what is really important — and that’s togetherness.”

Hope for the Future

Among the crowd, a palpable sense of change filled the air following Colom’s election victory. “All of Mississippi showed out,” Evers-Everette said. “It shows that there’s time for a change. Sam Cooke is not here, but he could go ahead and see that change is gonna come, because it is, in the best way.”