After captivating audiences in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt is back with a new adventure in the sequel, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. However, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, will not make a return, leaving fans to wonder why.

Cliff Booth’s New Journey

Following the events of the 2019 film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth shifts the focus exclusively to Pitt’s character, Cliff Booth, set eight years after the original storyline. Tarantino penned the script, while David Fincher takes the helm as director. DiCaprio has confirmed that there will be no cameo from Rick Dalton, even in a fleeting appearance.

The Decision Behind DiCaprio’s Absence

“I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I’m not in it,” DiCaprio shared with Deadline. He expressed enthusiasm for Fincher’s directorial approach, calling him “the perfect man for the job.” DiCaprio acknowledged the ongoing conversations about his possible return but ultimately deemed it unnecessary: “It just seemed like a big ask.”

Pitt Comments on the Cameo Talks

At the Los Angeles premiere, Pitt revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that DiCaprio’s inclusion required extensive prosthetics, which would have made filming a cameo too complicated and costly. “A DiCaprio appearance would have been great fun, but it required a lot of prosthetics, which is a good couple of weeks prepping to get him,” he explained. There’s a nod to the character’s absence in the trailer, where Booth quips that he no longer doubles for Rick because “Rick got too fat,” hinting at the need for those prosthetics.

Tributes to Rick Dalton

Despite DiCaprio’s lack of a physical presence, Pitt mentioned that the sequel still contains “a couple of sweet tributes” to Rick Dalton, ensuring that the character’s legacy remains felt throughout the film.

A New Chapter for Cliff Booth

In the follow-up, Cliff Booth has transitioned from his career as a stuntman, now working as a bartender, projectionist, and fixer in the underbelly of Hollywood. The cast also features Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller.

Future Collaborations and Projects

Pitt remarked that he did not anticipate revisiting the character in a sequel but noted that Tarantino had initially discussed bringing the story back for his tenth film. However, those plans did not materialize. Reflecting on the time commitment required for directors, Pitt said, “It’s such a commitment, especially for a director. Two years of their lives.”

Despite the different paths taken, Pitt expressed his excitement about working with Fincher on this new project, highlighting how quickly the idea for the sequel came together after their discussions. “Within 24 hours, we had the movie in motion.”

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