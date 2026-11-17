Peg Munson, a participant in the popular Golden Bachelor, has opened up about her recent breakup with Mel Owens, expressing the emotional toll it took on her. In a candid moment shared on social media, Munson revealed that the split caught Owens off guard and was not mutual, stating, “He was pretty hurt because he didn’t see it coming.” Despite their love, she felt that her needs were not being met within the relationship, commenting, “I tried to talk to him about some of the things that I needed, and he just wasn’t responsive.”

Details of Their Breakup

In late October, Munson publicly announced her decision to end her relationship with Owens, just one year following the finale of the show. Although Owens presented her with a ring, he did not officially propose and reassured her that they would stay together. Reflecting on her experience, Munson expressed gratitude for having found love on the show, saying in an October 21 Instagram video, “As a lot of you guys know I went on the Golden Bachelor, hoping to find love, and I did. And you know, for that I’m grateful.”

Focus on Healing

Despite her affection for Owens, Munson made the difficult choice to step away, emphasizing the complexities of love. “Sometimes, even when there’s love, it just doesn’t turn out the way that we hoped,” she stated. “So right now, I’m just focusing on healing my heart and just focusing on myself, my health, and looking forward to the next chapter.”

Gratitude for the Journey

As she navigates this challenging transition, Munson extended her well-wishes to Owens, expressing gratitude for their shared memories and the support she received from her followers. “I’m grateful for the memories,” she said, “and most of all, I’m grateful for you guys along this journey with me.”