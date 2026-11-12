Historic Democrat Victory Marks Change in Mississippi Senate

In a stunning turn of events during the 2026 midterm elections, Mississippi has elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate for the first time in decades. Scott Colom, a district attorney, achieved a remarkable upset by defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, signaling a significant shift in the traditionally ruby-red state’s political landscape.

Historical Context



Colom’s victory was officially declared just over a week after the election, when he led Hyde-Smith by approximately 2,000 votes. This margin grew as the days passed, culminating in the Associated Press calling the race at 5:58 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Colom had expressed confidence in his campaign’s trajectory, stating, “I think that anybody who can look at the math should be able to know where this is going. It’s going to: Scott Colom is the next United States senator. I’m confident in that.”

This victory is particularly poignant for Colom, who faced political opposition from Hyde-Smith just a year prior. In 2023, he was nominated by President Joe Biden for a lifelong appointment on the federal bench, a nomination that was stalled by Hyde-Smith, who cited his opposition to certain legislation and a past political donation as reasons for her refusal to support him. Despite her objections, Colom remained determined to make an impact in Mississippi politics.

Campaign Strategies



During the campaign, Colom effectively highlighted Hyde-Smith’s disconnect with constituents, particularly concerning rising costs of living. One notable ad featured her comments about beef prices, where she suggested voters simply consider alternative proteins. The campaign seized this moment, urging voters to “Pick another senator instead,” which resonated with many Mississippians.

Colom’s campaign gained momentum just as political heavyweights like former President Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris showed their support, helping to galvanize Democratic voters. Up until these endorsements and a surge in public interest, many political observers had dismissed the race as predictably one-sided in favor of Hyde-Smith, a reality that changed dramatically in the final weeks.

Significance of the Win



Colom’s election marks a historic moment in Mississippi, being the first time a Democrat has held a Senate seat since the retirement of segregationist John C. Stennis in the 1980s. Despite various challenges, including a split in the Democratic vote when Ty Pinkins ran as an Independent—taking nearly 20,000 votes—Colom emerged victorious. His triumph also occurred against the backdrop of over a million dollars in late campaign financing from the GOP’s Senate Leadership Fund, showcasing the formidable nature of his campaign against strong opposition.