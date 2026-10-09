Matthew Lillard's Struggles with Scooby-Doo After Career Decline

In a candid discussion during Variety‘s “Know Their Lines” video series, Matthew Lillard opened up about the complexities of his relationship with the “Scooby-Doo” films that propelled him into the spotlight two decades ago. After landing the iconic role of Shaggy in the 2002 live-action adaptation, which grossed an impressive $275 million worldwide, Lillard had high hopes for his emerging Hollywood career. However, following the lackluster performance of the sequel, “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed,” in 2004, his aspirations of becoming a leading man began to falter.

The Pressure of Stardom

Reflecting on his experience, Lillard noted the immense pressure he felt at the outset of his career. “I felt a ton of pressure to not suck,” he told Variety’s Nick Stango. With co-stars Freddie Prinze Jr. (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), and Linda Cardellini (Velma) by his side, Lillard believed that “Scooby-Doo” would be a launching pad to stardom. Yet, after the second installment, he found himself grappling with disappointing career prospects. “Like, I may be one of those guys from the ’90s that never comes back. This movie is a love-hate relationship for me because I was like, ‘It’s “Scooby-Doo’s” fault. That’s why I’m not working,’” he admitted.

Struggles and Resentment

While Lillard expressed a deep-seated resentment towards the franchise for a period, he acknowledged the significant role it played in his financial stability. “I resented ‘Scooby-Doo’ for a long time, but I never regretted doing it because the reality is that if I didn’t have the money I made in the second film, I wouldn’t have made it through,” he shared. The financial successes of the films allowed Lillard and his wife to navigate challenging times, even as they faced drastic lifestyle changes, including downsizing their home and selling their cars. “That was a real pivotal moment for me,” he reflected. “There was like a real humbling of Matthew Lillard that happens right after this movie that now I’m so grateful for.”

A Career Reassessment

Despite achieving the largest payday of his career through the “Scooby-Doo” sequel, Lillard’s dreams of fame did not materialize as he had hoped. “I expected the sequel to be a huge success and catapult me into becoming No. 1 on the call sheet for the next decade of my career,” he told Business Insider last year. Instead, he found himself struggling to land roles as a leading man. This frustration led him to reevaluate his ambitions, pivoting away from the pursuit of fame and embracing his identity as a character actor.

Renewed Opportunities

This shift in perspective allowed Lillard to uncover unexpected opportunities in his career. He continued to voice Shaggy in various animated “Scooby-Doo” projects, while also securing notable supporting roles in acclaimed films such as the Oscar-winning “The Descendants” and Clint Eastwood’s “Trouble With the Curve.” Lillard’s journey serves as a testament to the resilience required in the entertainment industry, where success is often coupled with challenges and reevaluation.