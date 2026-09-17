Matthew Lillard's Scream 7 Regret Following Melissa Barrera's Firing

Matthew Lillard has expressed regret over his participation in the recent film “Scream 7” after Melissa Barrera was dismissed from the franchise due to her outspoken comments regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Lillard, known for his role as Stu Macher in the original 1996 “Scream” film, reprised his character in the latest installment, which has emerged as the highest-grossing entry in the series, raking in $214 million since its release in February.

Controversy Surrounding Melissa Barrera

During a recent screening to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original “Scream,” Lillard addressed a fan’s question about the challenges actors face when speaking out on political issues. This comes after Barrera, who starred in two previous films, was fired by franchise producer Spyglass for her social media activity, where she criticized Israel and highlighted the situation in Gaza. The company stated it had a “zero tolerance” policy for antisemitism or any form of hate speech.

Lillard’s Reflections

Reflecting on the matter, Lillard remarked, “I don’t know how else to do it. For me, I have queer kids. If I’m not standing up for queer kids or kids in the trans community, then what the fuck am I doing?” He acknowledged that speaking out was not always straightforward, particularly in light of Barrera’s termination. He said, “It’s really fucking bullshit and really hard, and she’s on the right side of history.”

A Personal Dilemma

Lillard admitted to feeling a pang of shame regarding his involvement in “Scream 7.” “I went back to do ‘Scream,’ and I got called out,” he explained. “I feel bad about that. I feel ashamed about that. Because in that moment I was so excited to go back, I didn’t really think about Melissa and that journey. I didn’t say no. I’m embarrassed; that’s the truth… I blew that. I’m on the wrong side of history for that.”

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