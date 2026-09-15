Buffy Stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz Reunite at Emmys 2026

In a nostalgic moment for fans of the cult classic series, Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz reunited on stage at the Emmys 2026 . This special appearance marked their first public reunion in nearly a decade and came almost two decades after Buffy the Vampire Slayer concluded in 2003.

Reflecting on 30 Years of Buffy

As they reminisced during the ceremony held on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Boreanaz commented, “Hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered.” Gellar played along, joking, “For those of you keeping track at home, I had just turned two.”

Onscreen Chemistry Rekindled

The undeniable chemistry between Gellar, who portrayed the titular vampire slayer Buffy, and Boreanaz, who played her enigmatic love interest Angel, was palpable and seemed to have endured the years apart. Boreanaz remarked, “When you think about it, it is kind of crazy, right? A teenage girl chosen by fate to fight vampires, demons, the forces of darkness, and then she falls in love with a vampire with a soul, carrying around a couple 100 years of regret.” Their banter highlighted not only the show’s unique premise but their enduring bond as co-stars.