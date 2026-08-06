Matt LeBlanc Enjoys Dinner with Yoga Instructor in Santa Monica

Matt LeBlanc, famed for his role on “Friends,” was recently seen dining with a yoga instructor, raising eyebrows and sparking curiosity among fans. The 59-year-old actor was spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi, a popular celebrity restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday evening.

What We Know About the Dinner Companion

LeBlanc was seen walking a few steps ahead of his companion, identified only as “Chaz.” The two appeared to be enjoying their evening out, although it’s unclear if they are just friends or if their relationship is more romantic. Chaz was dressed in a striking red skintight dress and closed-toe heels, making a bold statement alongside LeBlanc, who opted for a more casual look featuring a black hat, a black button-up shirt, and jeans.

“Friends” star Matt LeBlanc was snapped having dinner with a woman identified as a yoga instructor Tuesday. Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Chaz: A Yoga Expert with Over Two Decades of Experience

According to her website, Chaz is a master yoga teacher with over 25 years of experience and has been practicing yoga since the age of 14. She credits her yoga journey with helping her find “peace” while overcoming body image issues and various eating disorders. Chaz founded Sisters Yoga and Sisters Yoga School, an all-female yoga studio in Fresno, California, in 2006, selling the business three years later.

Today, she serves as a business consultant for yoga studios striving to enhance their community engagement and business models. Chaz is active on social media, often sharing posts of herself demonstrating yoga poses during her travels. Recently, she participated in the Wild West Wellness Reset retreat in Montana, leading attendees through various yoga practices, including chair yoga.

LeBlanc’s dinner companion is known as “Chaz,” and her website states she’s been teaching yoga for more than 25 years. The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

A Glimpse into LeBlanc’s Personal Life

LeBlanc’s romantic history includes a marriage to Melissa McKnight from 2003 to 2006, with whom he shares a 22-year-old daughter, Marina. After their divorce, he was linked to actress Andrea Anders, his co-star from the “Friends” spin-off series “Joey,” with whom he dated from 2006 to 2014. His most recent relationship was with “Top Gear” producer Aurora Mulligan, lasting from 2016 until 2021.

LeBlanc was previously married to Melissa McKnight from 2003 to 2006, with whom he shares 22-year-old daughter, Marina. WireImage