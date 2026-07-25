California Film Commissioner on Tax Incentives and Hollywood’s Future

In the latest episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast, California State Film Commissioner Colleen Bell shared insights on her tenure as the head of the Golden State’s film industry and the challenges that persist in revitalizing the level of TV and film production in Hollywood‘s backyard. Bell emphasized a transformative period for California’s entertainment sector, stating, “People want to shoot their projects here. Public policy needs to evolve to meet the moment.”

A Renewed Focus on Production in California

The Golden State is increasingly attuned to the needs of its Southern California creative community, which has long been the backbone of film and television production. However, the debate continues over whether recent enhancements to California’s production tax incentive program are adequate, given the significant decline in filming activity in Los Angeles County.

Tax Incentives and Economic Impact

Despite concerns, Bell notes a notable achievement: the state’s annual incentive program has been increased from $330 million to $750 million, a change passed a year ago after extensive negotiations and coalition-building by Bell and the Newsom administration in Sacramento. This increase in funding demonstrates a growing recognition among lawmakers outside of Hollywood about the importance of investing in production tax credits.

Research conducted by Bell’s commission reveals that each dollar allocated in production tax credits generates a staggering $24.40 in economic activity, highlighting the tangible benefits for local communities. This understanding has translated into stronger legislative support for tax credits that bolster the entertainment industry.

Investing in Jobs and Future Growth

Bell explained, “There is a much stronger understanding of the utility of tax credits and that they are an investment. And when we invest in the industry, the industry invests back in us.” This shift in perspective has been vital since her appointment as film chief in May 2019.

To further expand opportunities, Bell’s team is introducing added incentives for productions shooting outside the traditional Thirty Mile Zone. “We have had strong bipartisan support for launching this new, updated and modernized program,” she remarked, referring to a broader recognition of the entertainment sector as a legacy industry vital to California’s economy.

“These are jobs programs. These are keeping talented people who work in the entertainment industry, working here in California where they should be working. I think the conversation has shifted dramatically. I’m really pleased that we were able to shift that narrative,” concluded Bell, highlighting the ongoing commitment to fortifying the state’s film and television production landscape.

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