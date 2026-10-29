Mathis Landwehr’s Action-Packed Martial Arts Hits Make Waves in Asia

Mathis Landwehr’s martial arts films are making waves on the international circuit. Two of his standout features, “Lion Fist” and “The Last Kumite,” have secured distribution deals in South Korea, Latin America, and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). These agreements were confirmed by Cappu Films at the Tokyo International Film Festival’s TIFFCOM market.

Distribution Highlights

Studio DHL has acquired the South Korean rights to both films, expanding their international reach. Additionally, Great Movies will distribute “Lion Fist” in Latin America, while Kinologistika LLC is set to handle the title for the CIS region.

“Lion Fist” Overview

Directed by Taim M. Adams, “Lion Fist” stars Landwehr as Joe, a fighter who emerges from prison only to discover that his son requires life-saving surgery. To fund the medical expenses, Joe enters a brutal martial arts competition with a $100,000 prize. The film features a talented cast including Gary Daniels, Kurt McKinney, Keith Cooke, and Brice Akuesson.

The screenplay was co-written by Sean David Lowe and Keith W. Strandberg, with fight choreography by Mike Möller. Lowe and Wayne Graves produced the film and are also responsible for production on “The Last Kumite.”

“The Last Kumite” Synopsis

In “The Last Kumite,” directed by Ross W. Clarkson, Landwehr portrays a fighter who is compelled to compete in a deadly tournament to save his kidnapped daughter. The film also features Cynthia Rothrock, Billy Blanks, Matthias Hues, and McKinney, showcasing a dynamic cast.

Market Success and Future Plans

“These deals provide both films with a broader international audience, and we eagerly anticipate connecting with buyers for additional territories in Tokyo,” stated Janice Woo of Cappu Films.

Sean David Lowe expressed confidence in the product, stating, “Both movies bring a nostalgic style of martial arts films back to the screen. With a strong interest from various countries, we trust Cappu Films to secure the right partners for new regions.”

Beyond Martial Arts