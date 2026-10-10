Marvel's New 'Darkhold Destiny' Set and Exclusive Avengers Card Reveal

Magic: The Gathering has announced an exciting new set, “Darkhold Destiny,” as part of its ongoing collaboration with Marvel. This latest addition is inspired by the forthcoming Marvel film, “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is set to hit theaters soon.

A Deep Dive into “Darkhold Destiny”

Slated for release on April 7, 2027, “Darkhold Destiny” promises to immerse players in the mystical and mythical realms of the Marvel Universe. This set will focus on iconic characters such as Doctor Strange, Thor, Hela, and Dormammu, featuring a brand-new storyline and an original character crafted by the Magic design team.

According to Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast, the team describes this collaboration as a “new kind of Universes Beyond set.” The design aims to stay true to the core elements that Magic: The Gathering fans adore, while creatively expressing those intentions through the lens of the Marvel Universe. The narrative will span nearly 30 dimensions, weaving together the adventures of its four primary characters.

Exclusive Offers During Avengers: Doomsday Release

The announcement was made during a panel at New York Comic Con, where fans were treated to additional news. Those attending the opening weekend of “Avengers: Doomsday” in Infinity Vision at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive Magic: The Gathering card featuring the infamous Doctor Doom.

Additional Marvel-Magic Collaborations

Wizards of the Coast also teased two additional Marvel-themed projects: “Doomsdrop,” a multi-drop collection centered around Doctor Doom with special appearances from other Marvel characters, and a new Secret Lair kit, “Marvel’s History of Heroes.”

The “Secret Lair Countdown Kit: Marvel’s History of Heroes” will feature 30 cards celebrating pivotal moments from Marvel’s extensive comic history. Launching on November 2 at 9 a.m. PT, this limited-edition drop will be available for $199.99. The collection promises artwork from over 30 talented artists, highlighting classic events such as the Fantastic Four’s cosmic transformation and Iron Man’s first encounter with Ho Yinsen.

First Look at Darkhold Destiny Cards