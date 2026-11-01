Martha Stewart Faces Criticism for Offensive Halloween Costume Choice

Martha Stewart has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her recent Halloween costume, which drew significant criticism for its portrayal of homelessness. After sharing a photo of herself dressed as a homeless person, the lifestyle icon has expressed her regret over the backlash that ensued, clarifying her intentions behind the now-deleted post.

Stewart’s Halloween Intentions

In a statement to People on November 1, Stewart articulated her long-standing passion for celebrating Halloween. “I’ve spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween—sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting,” she explained. She emphasized that Halloween is one of her favorite holidays and that her goal has always been to enhance the joy and creativity associated with the season.

A Misunderstanding

Addressing the outrage, Stewart said, “I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.” The costume featured torn jeans, a plaid shirt beneath another ripped button-up, and a beanie, all completed with dirt on her face. A clipboard with a sign reading, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!” added to the provocative nature of the outfit. Notably, the caption of the post encouraged her followers to check out her QVC candle line.

The Backlash

The public reaction to Stewart’s costume was swift and critical, with many perceiving it as a tone-deaf attempt to mimic a serious social issue. After posting the photo across social media platforms, Stewart decided to remove it, acknowledging the offense it caused and reiterating that raising awareness about homelessness was always her primary goal.