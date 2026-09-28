Naomi Watts Reveals Struggles That Made Her 'Freak People Out'

Naomi Watts, acclaimed actress and recipient of the Golden Eye Award at the Zurich Film Festival, recently opened up about her challenging journey to stardom. Reflecting on her early career during a masterclass at the festival, she expressed how her desperate situation forced her to grapple with her identity as an actress.

Struggles of Early Career

“It was a grind. That 10 years before I met David, I became so locked up and I felt worthless,” Watts recalled. At that time, her agent pointed out that her intensity was making others uncomfortable, saying, “‘Honey, you are too intense. You are freaking people out.’ I went: ‘Yeah, no shit.’ I was desperate! I was behind on my rent; I was getting evicted. I didn’t know what to bring to this room.”

This feeling of desperation led her to reshape herself in response to external feedback. “They told me I wasn’t funny last week, so now I am trying to be funny. They told me I wasn’t sexy—I’m trying to be sexy,” she shared. Watts noted that this constant adaptation made it difficult for her to remain authentic, often presenting either an extreme or a diluted version of herself until a significant turning point arrived.

Impact of David Lynch

Watts attributed a major shift in her career to her collaboration with visionary director David Lynch. “It took a genius like David Lynch to see beyond all that weirdness I built up, undo it and get to the real me,” she explained. Meeting Lynch in her late 20s not only led to her breakout role in “Mulholland Drive” but also changed the trajectory of her career entirely.

“That film gave me the most incredible role that affected people. To this day, they still watch it. It’s still on these ‘bests’ lists. I’m just very, very proud to be a part of that film,” she reflected.

Emotional Milestones

During her heartfelt recounting, Watts recalled the emotional premiere night at Cannes of “Mulholland Drive.” “I will never forget that night. I was in the car with Justin Theroux, and before I opened the door, there was a shift in music to Cat Stevens’ ‘Morning Has Broken.’ This was the song that had played at my dad’s funeral,” she shared, fighting back tears. “I was so young when my dad died… But I just always imagined, once my mom told me that was the song, that I was there.”

Watts added, “Thank God I wasn’t alone in that car. I put my head up and off we went onto the red carpet, and it was wonderful.”

Career Evolution

Following her breakthrough in a psychological thriller, Watts starred in the horror classic “The Ring.” Although she initially hesitated, she had a change of heart about taking on such a mainstream film. “I said: ‘Wait. I just got this critical acclaim, so I want to instantly go into a Hollywood blockbuster-y movie?!’” she recalled. Ultimately, she acknowledged that it was a lucky break that revitalized her career.

Watts’ performances in “21 Grams” and her recent role in “The Housewife,” a film set in the 1960s about a seemingly perfect housewife with a troubling past, also demonstrate her dedication to exploring complex characters, often dealing with themes of grief and identity. “If there’s any theme in my work, it’s grief. It’s why I do what I do: I’m trying to figure out the meaning of my life,” she explained.

Embracing Vulnerability

Watts concluded her masterclass by reflecting on the importance of vulnerability in her journey, admitting that it took years for her to stop focusing on others’ opinions. “Vulnerability is a superpower. It has taken me a long time to know that and own that,” she said. “I still have a lot of self-doubt, but I try to see it as a gift.”