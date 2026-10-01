Mark Ruffalo Warns Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Threatens Creativity

Mark Ruffalo is once again voicing his concerns about the recently approved merger between Paramount and Warner Bros., stating that it poses a significant threat to creativity and free speech. Following the announcement on Wednesday that the deal is expected to close next week, the actor took to Threads to express his disappointment. “This merger will stifle creativity, weaken free speech, and cost people their jobs — it is a bad deal for this country and should never have been approved,” he stated in his post. Ruffalo emphasized the importance of the grassroots movement opposing the merger, noting, “This is an incredibly disappointing outcome for the hundreds of thousands of us who stood up to block it, but it’s also not the end. This grassroots movement isn’t going to fade away and neither is our resolve.”

Continuing the Fight Against Oligarchy

Ruffalo reiterated that the struggle against this merger extends beyond just a single corporate deal. He declared, “This was never about just one merger: this was about fighting back against corrupt oligarch billionaires trampling the interests of everyday people to line their own pockets. We’re still in that fight. Join us.” His strong stance highlights a broader resistance against corporate control and its implications for the entertainment industry.

Appealing to Legal Authorities

Historically, Ruffalo has been a vocal opponent of this merger. In a recent call to action, he urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a coalition of 11 other state attorneys general not to settle their lawsuit against Paramount Skydance, which would allow David Ellison to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery unabated. “Don’t you dare, [Rob Bonta], do not cave,” he wrote on X. “5,670 filmmakers put their necks on the line for you to fight this merger. Another 75,000+ and counting have signed to tell you not to concede in just 3 weeks. You work for the people — the very people who will be hurt if you let this lousy deal filled with empty promises go forward. Please sign to send a message to the AGs and Paramount. Reject the deal. The people don’t want it!”