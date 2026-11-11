Brandy and Monica Kick Off Exciting Vegas Residency

Brandy and Monica, two beloved icons of the R&B genre, have announced their inaugural residency, “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency,” set to take place in Las Vegas. This exciting news comes on the heels of their recent performance of their classic hit “The Boy Is Mine” on the Grammy-themed episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Details of the Residency

The 10-date residency is scheduled at Resorts World Las Vegas, starting on May 29 and running through July 17, with performances scattered throughout June. This residency follows their successful “The Boy Is Mine” tour, where the artists delightfully alternated between their most celebrated hits and hidden gems from their respective music catalogs.

A Testament to Collaboration

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the residency marks a significant moment for both the artists and the production team. In a statement to Variety, Monica expressed her surprise at how the tour evolved into a residency, saying, “Originally, it was planned as a one and done, but I’ll be honest, after the first night, I realized it was far deeper.” She emphasized the importance of communication in their partnership, noting that it serves as a foundational element in maintaining their relationship, stating, “Communication is key, and keeping other people out… making sure other people’s feelings don’t become our own. [It’s] the key component to how we make sure things work best.”

Support from the Black Promoters Collective

Shelby Joyner, President of the Black Promoters Collective, commented on their collaboration, expressing pride in working with Brandy and Monica again. “We saw on The Boy Is Mine tour how much it meant to fans to see them share a stage, and I’m excited to build on what we created together,” Joyner stated. He acknowledged the significance of bringing this residency to Las Vegas, describing it as a milestone for the company and highlighting their commitment to supporting artists they trust.

Ticket Information

Ticket sales for the residency will begin soon, with an American Express presale starting on November 11 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an artist presale at 12 p.m. PT. Local presales will open on November 12 at 10 a.m. PT, and the general ticket sale will start on November 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can check here for more information on purchasing tickets.

Performance Dates

Mark your calendars for “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency.” Here are the confirmed performance dates:

– Saturday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Sunday, May 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Wednesday, June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Friday, June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Saturday, June 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Friday, July 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Saturday, July 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Wednesday, July 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Friday, July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

– Saturday, July 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas