Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas Reveal Exciting Traitors Lineup

As the anticipation builds for the next season of The Traitors, former contestants and current Dancing With the Stars partners Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas are weighing in on the challenges facing the new cast. Despite their experience on the show, both are hesitant to offer any advice, emphasizing the unique dynamics that come into play during the competition.

Understanding the Complexity of Strategy

Mark Ballas shared his insights with E! News after a performance on Dancing With the Stars on September 30. He explained that providing guidance for navigating the treacherous waters of The Traitors is no simple task. “I’ll tell you what, it really is hard to give Traitors advice,” he remarked. “As someone who’s watched pretty much every season, it’s all dependent on the group of people.”

In contrast to the structured lessons of dance, where techniques for routines like the Quickstep can be clearly outlined, the unpredictable nature of alliances and betrayals on The Traitors means that every situation is fluid. “You don’t know how people are going to react or what the conversation is going to be like,” Mark elaborated. “What the round table is going to be like—and it can flip on you at any moment.”

The Uncertainty of Roles

Adding to the complexity, Maura Higgins pointed out that contestants can find themselves playing different roles in the game. “You also don’t know if you’re going to be a Traitor or Faithful, and then you have to play differently. It’s so hard,” she noted. This unpredictability is part of what makes the show so captivating, but it also makes it difficult to prepare future contestants for the psychological challenges they’ll face.