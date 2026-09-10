Malachi Kirby Stars in Gripping Revenge Thriller 'Uncle'

BAFTA-winning actor Malachi Kirby, known for his remarkable performance in “Small Axe” and recently starring in the Disney+ series “A Thousand Blows,” has taken the lead role in the highly anticipated revenge thriller “Uncle.” This film, directed and written by Joe Marcantonio, who is also known for “Kindred,” has just completed production.

Plot Overview and Character Dynamics

In “Uncle,” Kirby portrays John, the uncle of teenage Millie, played by newcomer Freya Harvey. The gripping narrative follows the pair as they embark on a relentless quest for vengeance following the brutal murder of their family. As Millie grapples with her grief and struggles to find her identity, she is drawn deeper into John’s perilous world, a space dominated by guilt, rage, and an inevitable inclination towards violence. As their pursuit of the culprits unfolds, their relationship intensifies, forcing Millie to confront a crucial decision: is she prepared to navigate the bloody path of revenge and the harsh realities of adulthood that it entails?

Supporting Cast and Production Details

The film features notable performances from BAFTA Cymru winners Mark Lewis Jones, recognized for his roles in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “The Crown,” as well as Gabrielle Creevy from “Amadeus.” Kirby steps into the role initially intended for actor Michael Ward, who faced allegations of sexual assault but was cleared of all charges in a London court.

“Uncle” is a collaborative effort, with writing credits going to Marcantonio and Owynne Dawkins. The film’s production team includes Rebecca Knapp and Matthew Wakeham from Auroral Pictures, alongside Adam Partridge of Delta Pictures.

Executive Production and Market Debut

The executive production team comprises Nicola Pearcey of Picnik Entertainment, alongside Lorcan Kavanagh, Peggy Cafferty, Deepak Sikka, Mark Foligno, and Sire Ramos from Play House Studios, while Tom George of Principal Film Finance and Jon Gosier from FilmHedge also contribute. Maya Amsellem, Managing Director of WestEnd Films, expressed that “Joe is an exceptionally talented filmmaker and he has brought a real confidence and intensity to ‘Uncle.’” She characterized the film as a visceral thriller with a profound emotional foundation, exploring themes of family, grief, and the cycle of violence in an engaging way.

WestEnd Films is handling world sales for “Uncle” and has already secured initial distribution agreements for territories including the U.K. with Sky, Portugal (NOS), Bulgaria (Beta), and Poland (Galapagos). The company plans to showcase the first look at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), coinciding with footage presentations to buyers.

Development and Support

“Uncle” was developed with significant backing from Ffilm Cymru Wales, alongside funding from the Arts Council of Wales and Creative Wales, utilizing proceeds from the National Lottery in conjunction with support from the Welsh Government.